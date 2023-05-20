Swiss National Bank Has $4.50 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $30.79 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.