Swiss National Bank Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Agilysys worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $372,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilysys Price Performance

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

