Swiss National Bank Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $143,248. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.