Swiss National Bank Has $4.63 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Under Armour worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

