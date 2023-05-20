Swiss National Bank Has $4.72 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Featured Stories

