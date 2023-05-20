Swiss National Bank Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Kyndryl worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Kyndryl

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

