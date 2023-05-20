Swiss National Bank Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Trustmark worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK opened at $21.76 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

