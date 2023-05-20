Swiss National Bank Has $4.95 Million Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Lithium Americas worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:LAC opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

