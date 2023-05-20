Swiss National Bank Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $31.18 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

