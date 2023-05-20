Swiss National Bank Increases Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of First Majestic Silver worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

