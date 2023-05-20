Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $54.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

