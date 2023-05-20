Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Boot Barn worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 88.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

