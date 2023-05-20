Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Ameresco worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

