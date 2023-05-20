Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Axos Financial worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

