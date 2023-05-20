Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,000 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.82. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

