Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,906 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

