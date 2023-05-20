Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of AeroVironment worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AeroVironment Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ AVAV opened at $106.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -304.34 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.