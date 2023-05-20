Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $36.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

