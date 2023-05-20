Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $23,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 754,640 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

