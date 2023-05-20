Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $447.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.
SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $408.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.60. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $418.40.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
