Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 209,298 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,554,440,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $29,092.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,860. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

