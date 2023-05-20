TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 1,422,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 497.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,442,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

