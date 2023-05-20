The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ODP were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth $11,600,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 87.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 134,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in ODP by 4.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,987,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,867,000 after buying an additional 87,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ODP opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

