The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

