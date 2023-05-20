The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2,011.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Union were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Down 1.8 %

Western Union stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

