Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,110 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

RE stock opened at $376.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.84. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

