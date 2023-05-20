Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,445 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,645 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Range Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.52.

NYSE RRC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.