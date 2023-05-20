Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crocs were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.