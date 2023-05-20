Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Exelon by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.