Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 11,567 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 509.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,315.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 2.1 %

AIZ opened at $128.98 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $185.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

