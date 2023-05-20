Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 23,000 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 594,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 385,523 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,516,380,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

