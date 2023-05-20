Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 325 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527 shares of company stock worth $1,853,452. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

PIPR opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

