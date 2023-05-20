Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 969 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 266,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,330.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,189,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326,273 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

