Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Materion were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,776 shares of company stock worth $823,482. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

