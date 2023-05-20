Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

