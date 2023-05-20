Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKT stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.05%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

