Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.6 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.