Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Griffon were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Griffon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $32.49 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

