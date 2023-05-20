Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

