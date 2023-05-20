Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $20,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.0 %

HCC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

