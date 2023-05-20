Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yelp were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,829 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

NYSE YELP opened at $32.74 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

