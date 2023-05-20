Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mattel were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

