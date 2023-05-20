Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

