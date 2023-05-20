Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,028 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $330.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.69 and its 200 day moving average is $328.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

