Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

