Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 106,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $5,101,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $49.90 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,299 shares of company stock worth $518,716. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

