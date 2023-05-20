Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.71 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600,250 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in nVent Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

