Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

IPAR opened at $134.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.69. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

