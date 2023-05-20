Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.79 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.02 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.