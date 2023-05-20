Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.80 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OII opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OII. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

